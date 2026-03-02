Where Boston College Men's Hockey Fell in USCHO Rankings After Week 20
After being swept by Boston University over the weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey team fell from No. 10 to No. 13 in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey rankings.
The Eagles are 19-12-1 overall with a 13-9-0 record in Hockey East. They have two regular-season games left to play, on Thursday at UMass and on Saturday at home against Northeastern, before the 2026 Hockey East Tournament commences.
No. 6 Providence is the only team in Hockey East ranked higher than BC in both the USCHO poll (No. 5) and in NPI rankings (No. 6), which is the official, objective ranking system that was introduced for the 2025-26 season to select and seed teams for the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey tournaments, replacing the pairwise system. The Eagles currently rank No. 13 in NPI as well.
The other teams in the USCHO rankings this week from Hockey East consist of UConn at No. 14, UMass at No. 17, and Maine at No. 18.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 21 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record, last ranking)
1. Michigan (24) | 965 | 26-7-1 | No. 2
2. Michigan State (11) | 941 | 24-7-1 | No. 1
3. North Dakota (14) | 929 | 25-8-1 | No. 3
4. Western Michigan (1) | 855 | 24-9-1 | No. 4
5. Providence | 738 | 22-9-2 | No. 6
6. Penn State | 724 | 20-10-2 | No. 5
7. Denver | 723 | 21-11-3 | No. 8
8. Quinnipiac | 708 | 26-7-3 | No. 7
9. Cornell | 573 | 20-8-1 | No. 11
10. Minnesota Duluth | 549 | 20-13-1 | No. 9
11. Wisconsin | 471 | 19-11-2 | No. 12
12. Dartmouth | 450 | 19-7-4 | No. 14
13. Boston College | 405 | 19-12-1 | No. 10
14. UConn | 351 | 17-10-5 | No. 13
15. Augustana | 285 | 20-10-4 | No. 15
16. Minnesota State | 220 | 18-9-7 | No. 18
17. UMass | 185 | 19-12-1 | No. 19
18. Maine 136 | 18-12-3 | No. 20
19. St. Thomas | 130 | 18-11-5 | No. 17
20. Michigan Tech | 64 | 21-12-3 | No. 16
Others receiving votes: Union (34), Bowling Green (32), Boston University (7), Ohio State (5), Sacred Heart (5), St. Cloud State (5), Bentley (4), Miami (4), Colorado College (2).
- Sophomore forward James Hagens currently leads the Eagles with 40 points on 20 goals and 20 assists. He finished his freshman campaign with 37 points, so he has already surpassed that mark. Classmate Dean Letourneau, who only manufactured three points in 2025-24, has produced the second-most points on the team at 34 (19 goals, 15 assists).
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz