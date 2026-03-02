Where Boston College Men's Hockey Fell in USCHO Rankings After Week 20

After being swept by Boston University over the weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey team fell from No. 10 to No. 13 in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey rankings.

The Eagles are 19-12-1 overall with a 13-9-0 record in Hockey East. They have two regular-season games left to play, on Thursday at UMass and on Saturday at home against Northeastern, before the 2026 Hockey East Tournament commences.

No. 6 Providence is the only team in Hockey East ranked higher than BC in both the USCHO poll (No. 5) and in NPI rankings (No. 6), which is the official, objective ranking system that was introduced for the 2025-26 season to select and seed teams for the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey tournaments, replacing the pairwise system. The Eagles currently rank No. 13 in NPI as well.

The other teams in the USCHO rankings this week from Hockey East consist of UConn at No. 14, UMass at No. 17, and Maine at No. 18.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 21 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record, last ranking)

1. Michigan (24) | 965 | 26-7-1 | No. 2

2. Michigan State (11) | 941 | 24-7-1 | No. 1

3. North Dakota (14) | 929 | 25-8-1 | No. 3

4. Western Michigan (1) | 855 | 24-9-1 | No. 4

5. Providence | 738 | 22-9-2 | No. 6

6. Penn State | 724 | 20-10-2 | No. 5

7. Denver | 723 | 21-11-3 | No. 8

8. Quinnipiac | 708 | 26-7-3 | No. 7

9. Cornell | 573 | 20-8-1 | No. 11

10. Minnesota Duluth | 549 | 20-13-1 | No. 9

11. Wisconsin | 471 | 19-11-2 | No. 12

12. Dartmouth | 450 | 19-7-4 | No. 14

13. Boston College | 405 | 19-12-1 | No. 10

14. UConn | 351 | 17-10-5 | No. 13

15. Augustana | 285 | 20-10-4 | No. 15

16. Minnesota State | 220 | 18-9-7 | No. 18

17. UMass | 185 | 19-12-1 | No. 19

18. Maine 136 | 18-12-3 | No. 20

19. St. Thomas | 130 | 18-11-5 | No. 17

20. Michigan Tech | 64 | 21-12-3 | No. 16

Others receiving votes: Union (34), Bowling Green (32), Boston University (7), Ohio State (5), Sacred Heart (5), St. Cloud State (5), Bentley (4), Miami (4), Colorado College (2).