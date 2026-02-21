Game Updates: No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 10 UConn

Coming off a 5-2 home victory over No. 10 UConn (17-8-4, 11-6-2 Hockey East) on Friday to take sole possession of second place in the conference standings, No. 12 Boston College men’s hockey is back at it again on Saturday with a road matchup against the Huskies.

Puck drop at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

In Friday’s triumph, the Eagles (18-10-1, 12-7-0) were led offensively by sophomore James Hagens, who manufactured his second hat trick of the season in just the first two periods of the game.

Freshman forward Landan Resendes gave BC a two-goal lead midway through the third frame, and sophomore forward Teddy Stiga finished the job with an empty-net goal. Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier made 21 saves to earn his 17th win of the season.

With the win, the Eagles moved up to No. 12 in the NCAA Division I men’s hockey NPI rankings, good for second among teams in the Hockey East — No. 7-ranked Providence is first from the conference at No. 6 in NPI.

The NPI rankings ultimately determine the 16-team field for the NCAA Tournament after conference tournaments are played. The winners of the six conference tournaments receive an automatic bid to the national tournament, and the rest of the field is determined by the 10 best teams in NPI outside of those champions.

Here are the live updates for Saturday's contest between BC and UConn.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

First period:

12:18 - Drew Fortescue and Tristan Fraser are now booked for matching minor penalties for holding and hooking, respectively. 4-on-4 play will start for the next two minutes.

13:44 - Aram Minnetian and Jake Richard both receive a penalty for embellishment after the whistle in front of BC's net. UConn's power play resumes as is.

14:48 - James Hagens is assessed a penalty for roughing, putting the Huskies on the first man advantage of the frame.

18:48 - James Hagens is denied right on the doorstep by UConn goaltender Tyler Muszelik after a wonky bounce came to the crease from behind the net. The Huskies get away with one early.

Pregame:

Boston College's lines for Saturday's game:

The current NCAA Division I men's hockey NPI rankings:

Here's a look at the current top-16 NPI rankings before @BC_MHockey takes on @UConnMHOC in Hartford, Conn., at 3 p.m.



The Eagles jumped to No. 12 after Friday's 5-2 victory while the Huskies slid to No. 14.@FriarsHockey is still the highest-ranked @hockey_east team in NPI. pic.twitter.com/CX4SxXyd0z — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) February 21, 2026

How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Series vs. No. 10 UConn

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies

When: Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, Conn. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UConn: On Saturday, Feb. 14, the Huskies picked up an extra point in a shootout after tying Maine in regulation, 3-3, in the second contest of their two-game road series against the Black Bears. Senior goalie Tyler Muszelik faced 50 shots on net but held Maine to just a trio of goals, including none in the shootout.

Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, Feb. 14, freshman forward Oscar Hemming scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation to send the Eagles past Merrimack, 4-2 (after an empty-netter for senior captain Brady Berard), in the second game of their two-contest series with the Warriors.

Check out more on Boston College Eagles On SI: