Game Info for No. 10 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Against Boston University

No. 10 Boston College men’s hockey will play its final series of the 2025-26 regular season this weekend against rival Boston University in a home-and-home series. Puck drop for Friday’s contest, at Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass., is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and so is Saturday’s matchup at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (19-10-1, 13-7-0 Hockey East) are coming off a series sweep of No. 13 UConn, which has extended their winning streak to three.

BC is currently No. 12 in NPI, which are the rankings that determine the 16-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey tournament.

The Terries (14-15-2, 10-11-0), who are coming off of a National Championship berth last season, head into the weekend after splitting a two-game series with New Hampshire. On Friday, BU fell to the Wildcats 4-1, but it rebounded with a 5-3 triumph on Saturday.

After playing the Terriers twice, the Eagles close out their regular season with a game on the road against UMass on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a home matchup against Northeastern on Saturday, March 7 at 7 as well.

Sophomore James Hagens, who was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2025 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft with the No. 7 overall pick, has already surpassed his season point total as a freshman (37) in his second campaign on the Heights.

Hagens leads BC’s roster with 38 points on 20 goals and 18 assists in 28 games played after scoring his second hat trick of the season in Saturday's triumph over Connecticut. He has 24 points in 20 conference games played, which is good for first in Hockey East by a four-point margin.

Classmate Dean Letourneau, also a Bruins’ first-rounder (2024 NHL Draft), is not far behind Hagens with 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 30 appearances.

The last time the Eagles and BU faced off was on Monday, February 9 in the 2026 Beanpot Championship game. BC stormed past the Terriers with a 6-2 win to claim its first Beanpot title since 2016. So far this season, the Eagles are undefeated against BU with a 2-0 record.

This upcoming series will mark the 301st and 302nd editions of the Battle of Comm. Ave., which is the name of the rivalry between the two programs. BC leads the all-time series 138-135-20.

Here is all the information for the upcoming series.

How to Watch: No. 10 Boston College men’s hockey’s series against Boston University

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass. (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ (Friday) and NESN (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 Am

Last outing, Boston University: The Terries defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats 5-3 at home on Saturday, Feb. 14 after falling to UNH 4-1 in Durham, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 13. Brandon Svoboda, Cole Hutson, Jack Murtagh, Jack Harvey, and Cole Eiserman tallied goals in the victory, and junior goaltender Max Lacroix stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win of the season.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles bested the UConn Huskies on the road in Hartford, Conn., 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 21. Senior captain Lukas Gustafsson potted the game-winning goal in the extra period, and Letourneau manufactured the tying goal after freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who racked up 21 saves in the game, surrendered the first one of the matinee tilt to Kaden Shahan in the opening frame.

