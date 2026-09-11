Boston College Starting Cornerback Announces Return for Red Bandanna Game Against Rutgers

Almost a year since he tore his ACL during practice leading up to last season’s matchup with Stanford, Boston College football cornerback Syair Torrence is officially back in action for Friday night’s Red Bandanna Game against Rutgers.

Torrence announced his return to the field on his Instagram story.

“1 Year ago I tore my knee, today I’m suiting up playing [my] 1st game again,” Torrence wrote. “Thank you lord for everything you’ve done to prepare me in advance.”

Originally from Syracuse, N.Y., the redshirt sophomore started the first two games of 2025 after beating out Max Tucker to start opposite of former BC cornerback Amari Jackson, but he suffered a freak injury in the middle of one of BC’s practices leading up to game day with the Cardinal.

In those two outings, he totaled four tackles and three pass breakups, and the Eagles only allowed a combined 383 yards through the air, good for an average of 191.5 yards per game.

Major injury news for the Eagles: redshirt sophomore corner Syair Torrence is back in action tonight against Rutgers — his first game since MSU last year.



BC will face a projected 1st/2nd round receiver in AJ Duff, which makes Torrence’s return even more impactful. pic.twitter.com/PC1DYkkcGs — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) September 11, 2026

In his freshman campaign, Torrence played in eight games but primarily on special teams, generating just one tackle against North Carolina on Nov. 23.

This week, BC faces one of its toughest matchups of the season in terms of wide-receiver matchups, as the Scarlet Knights possess KJ Duff, a projected first- or second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by most notable outlets, such as ESPN, The Athletic, and CBS Sports.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: BC Football vs. Rutgers



Read more: https://t.co/U3kzIxGrTN pic.twitter.com/pZs2GHIM5O — Boston College Eagles On SI (@BostonCollegeSI) September 10, 2026

This means that Torrence’s return comes, relatively speaking, at the perfect time for the program, as he will surely be needed out on the field come Friday night to protect the deep half of the field.

Last week, in the Eagles’ season-opening loss on the road to Cincinnati, the defense limited Bearcats quarterback JC French IV to just 77 yards passing and a touchdown, but that was, in part, due to the fact that Cincinnati’s rushing attack did its job rather efficiently.

Nevertheless, it was a solid showing for the secondary, and the addition of Torrence this week can only help.

How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Rutgers in 2026 Red Bandanna Game

Who: Boston College Eagles and Rutgers Scarlet Knights

When: Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 3, 2022, in the Eagles’ 2022 season opener. The Scarlet Knights handed BC a 22-21 defeat.

All-time Series: BC holds a 20-7-1 all-time record against Rutgers, with the series dating back to 1919.

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