Boston College Starting Cornerback Announces Return for Red Bandanna Game Against Rutgers
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Almost a year since he tore his ACL during practice leading up to last season’s matchup with Stanford, Boston College football cornerback Syair Torrence is officially back in action for Friday night’s Red Bandanna Game against Rutgers.
Torrence announced his return to the field on his Instagram story.
“1 Year ago I tore my knee, today I’m suiting up playing [my] 1st game again,” Torrence wrote. “Thank you lord for everything you’ve done to prepare me in advance.”
Originally from Syracuse, N.Y., the redshirt sophomore started the first two games of 2025 after beating out Max Tucker to start opposite of former BC cornerback Amari Jackson, but he suffered a freak injury in the middle of one of BC’s practices leading up to game day with the Cardinal.
In those two outings, he totaled four tackles and three pass breakups, and the Eagles only allowed a combined 383 yards through the air, good for an average of 191.5 yards per game.
In his freshman campaign, Torrence played in eight games but primarily on special teams, generating just one tackle against North Carolina on Nov. 23.
This week, BC faces one of its toughest matchups of the season in terms of wide-receiver matchups, as the Scarlet Knights possess KJ Duff, a projected first- or second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by most notable outlets, such as ESPN, The Athletic, and CBS Sports.
This means that Torrence’s return comes, relatively speaking, at the perfect time for the program, as he will surely be needed out on the field come Friday night to protect the deep half of the field.
Last week, in the Eagles’ season-opening loss on the road to Cincinnati, the defense limited Bearcats quarterback JC French IV to just 77 yards passing and a touchdown, but that was, in part, due to the fact that Cincinnati’s rushing attack did its job rather efficiently.
Nevertheless, it was a solid showing for the secondary, and the addition of Torrence this week can only help.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Rutgers in 2026 Red Bandanna Game
Who: Boston College Eagles and Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 3, 2022, in the Eagles’ 2022 season opener. The Scarlet Knights handed BC a 22-21 defeat.
All-time Series: BC holds a 20-7-1 all-time record against Rutgers, with the series dating back to 1919.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz