Charlotte North Named ACC Female Athlete of the Year

Charlotte North, a senior attacker for the women's lacrosse team was named ACC Female Athlete of the Year. North who led Boston College women's lacrosse to their first national championship had a historic season breaking multiple school and sport records as well.

"I am so beyond humbled and honored to receive this award,” said North. “It is a dream come true to play in the ACC, the most competitive conference, with a tremendous amount of talented and inspiring athletes. I would like to thank my coaches here at BC who have shaped me into the player and person I am today. I am so lucky to be a small part of the special program they have built here. I would also like to thank my teammates, who have taught me more than I could ever imagine. They push me. They support me. They inspire me. And they are the greatest athletes I get to play alongside. Without them, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to here. This is because of them. Thank you to the BC family for allowing me to be a part of this!"

North, who was first team All American, and the winner of the Tewaaraton Award, given to lacrosse's top athlete, is the second Boston College player to be named ACC Player of the Year. Kenzie Kent, also a lacrosse player, won the award in 2017. She scored a NCAA record 102 goals this season, while adding 12 assists for 114 points. She also had the second-most draw controls in a single season at BC with 174.

2021 will not be the final season for North, who announced earlier this spring that she will be returning to Chestnut Hill for one final season with the Eagles.

