She's Coming Back! Charlotte North To Return To Boston College in 2022

Boston College women's lacrosse received big news on Monday, as Tewaaraton winner Charlotte North announced on Instagram that she will be returning in 2022.

This was a decision that was up in the air, as North technically was out of eligibility, but because of the COVID-19 rules, she can return as a super senior.

North had a historic season in 2021 on way to leading Boston College to their first national championship. The Duke transfer set an NCAA women’s DI record of 102 goals this year, while adding an incredible .630 shooting percentage. North was multi-dimensional on offense adding 12 assists for 114 points on the year. Another big asset she brought was her dominance on the draw, bringing in the second-most draws in a single season at BC with 174.

North was the second Eagle to ever win the award. Sam Apuzzo ’19 won the award in 2018.

North's season will go down as one of the best in the history of the sport. And she did a lot of her damage when it counted. She was dominant in the NCAA and ACC tournaments, breaking the record for goals in an NCAA Tournament with 31, and scoring six goals in the national championship game against Syracuse.

With North returning, Boston College should be the odds on favorites to win the national championship again in 2022.

