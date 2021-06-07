She's Coming Back! Charlotte North To Return To Boston College in 2022

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Charlotte North Returning to Boston College in 2022

BC's Tewaaraton Award-winning attacker will return in 2022, per a message on her Instagram.
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College women's lacrosse received big news on Monday, as Tewaaraton winner Charlotte North announced on Instagram that she will be returning in 2022. 

This was a decision that was up in the air, as North technically was out of eligibility, but because of the COVID-19 rules, she can return as a super senior. 

North had a historic season in 2021 on way to leading Boston College to their first national championship. The Duke transfer set an NCAA women’s DI record of 102 goals this year, while adding an incredible .630 shooting percentage. North was multi-dimensional on offense adding 12 assists for 114 points on the year. Another big asset she brought was her dominance on the draw, bringing in the second-most draws in a single season at BC with 174.

North was the second Eagle to ever win the award. Sam Apuzzo ’19 won the award in 2018.

North's season will go down as one of the best in the history of the sport. And she did a lot of her damage when it counted. She was dominant in the NCAA and ACC tournaments, breaking the record for goals in an NCAA Tournament with 31, and scoring six goals in the national championship game against Syracuse.

With North returning, Boston College should be the odds on favorites to win the national championship again in 2022. 

You May Also Enjoy:

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: S Deon Jones

DL Kaleb James Explains Why Boston is One of His Favorite Cities (Premium)

Tate Haynes Enters Transfer Portal

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

USATSI_16178416_168388155_lowres
Lacrosse

She's Coming Back! Charlotte North To Return To Boston College in 2022

DennisGrosel
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Quarterback Dennis Grosel

69179457_128543535183236_5105860409164600232_n
Maroon & Gold+

'22 Safety Austin Brown To Visit Boston College

USATSI_13465407_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting, Scheduling and More

USATSI_10435856_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

Booms & Busts of the Boston College 2015 Recruiting Class

USATSI_15919056_168388155_lowres
Football

10 Teams Boston College Football Should Schedule in the Future

EzlxWDTVIAM6kh5
Lacrosse

Charlotte North Wins '21 Tewaaraton Award

Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 6, 2021

philjurkovec
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec