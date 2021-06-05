Charlotte North Wins '21 Tewaaraton Award

BC's attacker put together one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory leading the Eagles to a national championship

Boston College senior attacker Charlotte North was named the winner of the '21 Tewaaraton Award. This award is given to the best men and women's lacrosse player in the country.

North had a historic season on way to leading Boston College to their first ever national championship. The Duke transfer set an NCAA women’s DI record of 102 goals this year, while adding an incredible .630 shooting percentage. North was multi-dimensional on offense adding 12 assists for 114 points on the year. Another big asset she brought was her dominance on the draw, bringing in the second-most draws in a single season at BC with 174.

This is the second Eagle to ever win the award. Sam Apuzzo ’19 won the award in 2018.

North's season will go down as one of the best in the history of the sport. And she did a lot of her damage when it counted. She was dominant in the tournament, breaking the record for goals in an NCAA Tournament with 31.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles