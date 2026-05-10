No. 14 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Knocked Out of NCAA Tournament by No. 5 Stony Brook

With 14.8 seconds left in its NCAA Tournament second-round matchup at No. 5 Stony Brook, down 10-9, No. 14 Boston College women’s lacrosse was gifted with a free-position attempt.

Midway through the third quarter, the Seawolves built their lead to 9-3, but the Eagles scored four unanswered goals to make it a two-goal affair heading into the final 15 minutes of the matchup.

The two teams traded one goal apiece in the opening seven minutes of the frame, and Giulia Colarusso cut BC’s deficit to one with 4:13 remaining.

The free-position attempt was the Eagles’ last shot at completing their comeback and forcing an extra period, and Avery Hudson was given the honors of starting with the ball from just outside the crease.

But right after she started her run toward the net, Sony Brook’s Hayden Eisfeld knocked the ball out of Hudson’s grasp from a one-handed swipe with her stick, resulting in a game-deciding turnover to send the Seawolves (19-2, 7-0 CAA) to the quarterfinals.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE 🌊🐺



(5) @StonyBrookWLAX makes it out of the second round of the tournament with a 10-9 win over Boston College. #NCAAWLAX x 🎥 ESPN+pic.twitter.com/DGnbgrvDs7 — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 10, 2026

Not including the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this marks the first time since 2016 that the Eagles (10-8, 6-4 ACC) did not at least make the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Last season, a year after claiming the program’s second-ever national title (2021, 2024), BC fell to Northwestern in the Final Four.

In the first period, Stony Brook exploded out of the gates with four goals from four different players — Julia Fusco, Jeilinne Bonilla, Isabella Caporuscio, and Keira Martin.

While the Seawolves peppered BC goalie Shea Dolce with seven shots in the frame, the Eagles were held scoreless with only two shots on net.

Marissa White finally put BC on the scoreboard at the 11:58 mark in the second period, which Colarusso picked up an assist on, but three unanswered goals from Caporuscio, Eisfeld, and Olivia Schorr extended Stony Brook’s advantage to 7-1 in a span of about five minutes.

Marissa gets us going with our first score 👊 pic.twitter.com/qYsi8etgBz — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 10, 2026

Kylee Colbert, who notched six goals in the Eagles’ first-round defeat of Yale, scored twice in the final 1:55 of the first half to at least give BC hope in the final 30 minutes.

That momentum was immediately extinguished by back-to-back goals for the Seawolves, both from Caporuscio, but BC’s come-from-behind rally began right then and there.

Colarusso and White each tallied one goal apiece, and Colbert notched an additional two to make it 9-7 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Kylee is heating up with her fourth score of the game! https://t.co/zusTh5KrUp pic.twitter.com/FuXJTBepfd — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 10, 2026

Less than three minutes into the final period, however, an Eisfeld goal cemented a three-goal lead for the hosts.

Following back-to-back goals for the Eagles from Molly Driscoll and Colarusso, the Eagles ultimately could not convert in the final minute to conclude their 2026 campaign with the 10-9 defeat.

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