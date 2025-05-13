Extra Point: What's The Tale Of The Tape For Boston College Against Yale?
Boston College advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament after the team knocked of Stony Brook in the second round. There, a hungry Yale team awaits. What is the tale of the tape when it comes to the Bulldogs?
Yale sits at 16-3 overall on the season, with the team's three losses coming to Stanford, Brown and Princeton, in that order. Since then, the Bulldogs have gone on a nine-game winning streak that BC will be looking to curtail on Thursday.
The leading scorer for the Bulldogs is Jenna Collingon, a senior attacker out of Hinsdale, Illinois. She's scored three goals in each of her last two outings, and leads the team by a substaintially wide margin with 65 goals on the year. The nearest player to her has 47.
Those 47 goals belong to midfielder Fallon Vaughn, of Concord, Massachusetts. While Collingon may be the most potent scoring threat, Vaughn is the offense, full stop. She has a team-leading 28 assists to pair with those 47 goals, and is truly the straw that stirs the drink for this Bulldog team.
In the net for Yale will more than likely be Niamh Pfaff, a first year keeper out of Garden City, New York. She's logged 400 more minutes than any other keeper this season, and has just an 8.05 GAA through the 16 games she's appeared in.
Cami Donadio has logged over 370 minutes of play herself in the net, though, and could be another option that the Bulldogs turn to if Boston College can rattle Pfaff. The senior from Winter Park, Florida last played against Princeton earlier in the season.
With play scheduled for May 15 at 5 p.m. at Newton Lacrosse Field, the NCAA tournament lights only get brighter from here on out for the Eagles. Luckily, they've been here before.