Locked on Boston College: We Want 'Bama

On today's Locked on Boston College, we look at the biggest news of the week. The Eagles have a two game scheduled with the Alabama Crimson Tide, in 2031 and 2034. We look at the ramifications of this game, project where the two teams will be in ten years, and talk about the excitement of a game scheduled ten years in advance.

Secondly, we bring up the newest college football playoff scenario. With a twelve team proposal coming we look at what this means for the Eagles, and could this really increase the odds that BC ever gets a chance?

Finally, in the news we look at the news, which includes updates on the new medicine center for football, recruiting and more!

