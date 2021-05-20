Locked on Boston College: Help is on the Way

The tight end position is in flux, but the Eagles have landed a big transfer who could make a big difference

On today's show we talk all about new transfer tight end Trae Barry. We look at the FCS All American from Jacksonville State, and discuss what he could bring to Chestnut Hill. A big tight end who has shown that he can be a major threat in the passing game, Barry solidifies a position that had potential, but no proven options.

We jump in as well and review the 2020 season for the tight end position. Hunter Long was incredible, but it wasn't just his play we look at. Spencer Witter, Danny Dalton and others are all evaluated during our talk.

