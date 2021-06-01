Locked on Boston College: Champions

On today's show we talk about BC women's lacrosse, who won a stunning first ever national championship on Sunday.

On a special episode of Locked on Boston College, we break down BC women's lacrosse national title win on Sunday. We talk about what this means for BC Athletics, what the team did that was so special, and what it finally took for BC to take the next step and win it all.

Also, today is June 1st, meaning the national dead period is over for recruiting. This is going to be a huge month for Boston College football, with a special emphasis on the weekend of June 18th. We talk about how this month could be a huge one for Boston College football.

Finally, some BC basketball discussion. With more changes coming for the team, where is the team at? And what are some fair expectations for BC basketball heading into next season?

All of this and more on today's show!

