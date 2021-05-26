PFF Ranks All 130 FBS Teams for the Upcoming 2021 Season

The preseason chatter has begun, as various media outlets have started to project various outcomes for the upcoming 2021 season. There has already been Heisman odds, bowl projections and win predictions. And earlier this week, Pro Football Focus released their upcoming power rankings for '21.

Boston College, who finished last year 6-5, was ranked #32 in the country. This is a team that is returning their entire offensive line, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers along with other weapons at wide receiver and tight end. On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles brought in transfers Jaiden Lars Woodbey, Isaiah Graham Mobley and Khris Banks to solidify a group that jumped almost forty spots from 2019 to 2020.

Other schools that Boston College will face in 2021 were ranked as follows:

Clemson: #2

Virginia Tech: #28

Missouri: #41

NC State: #43

Wake Forest: #49

Louisville: #54

Florida State: #65

Georgia Tech: #88

Syracuse: #104

Temple: #105

UMass: #126

Now this is just preseason rankings, but just based off these numbers Boston College is ranked higher than all but two of their opponents. On paper the schedule is setting up for the Eagles to be favored in a majority of their games, and if they play well this season could be something special. But the games are not played on paper, and they will have to wait until the 2021 season to see where the Eagles actually stack up against these opponents.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles