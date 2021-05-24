Locked on Boston College: Lacrosse Train Keeps Rolling

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we look at some of the big news surrounding the maroon and gold. Over the weekend, women's lacrosse continued their incredible play, with a dominating win over Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals. We talk about the incredible play by star Charlotte North, but also talk about some of the other players on the team that have jumped up to make a splash with the Eagles.

In addition, we look at the commitment of Sione Hala that happened on Friday. Another four star in the fold, Hala hails from a high school football powerhouse and should give BC a very safety/linebacker in the future. We look at the commitment, where BC currently stands and much more.

Of course we look at the news, which included a few talking points, and BC baseball ending a tough season on a win.

All of this and much more on today's show!

