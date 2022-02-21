Morning Bulletin: Up and Down Weekend for BC Sports

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Charlotte North ACC All Time Goal Leader

In the midst of BC's 22-6 thrashing of Boston University, Eagles star Charlotte North set the ACC record for goals with 284. Jenn Medjid also continued her scorching hot start with five goals, while Belle Smith added three of her own. This game was out of hand quickly, as BC was up 16-2 by halftime. The 3-0 Eagles will head to Charlottesville to take on UVA as they open up ACC play on Wednesday.

BC Birdball's Disastrous Weekend

Boston College looked strong in Friday's 8-3 win over Austin Peay, but it quickly devolved from there. The Eagles blew an eight run lead on Saturday, and a nine run lead on Sunday as they fell in both games. The bullpen struggled allowing 17 earned runs over the final two games, and allowing walk off walks in both games. The positives? The bats looked sharp, with four homeruns on Sunday. But BC won't be winning many games if the pitching staff continues to play like that.

Hockey Grabs First 2022 Win

Boston College Men's Hockey Grabs First Win of 2022

BC hockey finally ended their winless streak, with a convincing 4-1 win against Northeastern at home. Colby Ambrosio and Marc McLaughlin both had goals in the win. But the good news was short lived, as NU returned the favor with a win of their own on Saturday at Kelly Rink. BC has four games left, and will have matchups with BU next weekend and UMass to complete the season.

Locked on Boston College: Up and Down Weekend for BC Sports

Boston College basketball got one of their bigs back, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles fell easily to Syracuse. We look into the loss, and why Monday against FSU could be a chance to get back into the win column. Baseball is walked off twice in two days after surrendering two huge leads against Austin Peay. Charlotte North breaks ACC records, and Chibueze Onwuka is back for BC football

