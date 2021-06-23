Locked on Boston College: Defensive Back U

A look at the big Boston College topics of the day, on our podcast.

On today's Locked on Boston College, we have a little fun with BC sports. We look at all the things that "grind our gears' or drive us crazy. We look at tailgating, fan experience, other fan bases and more!

In addition we talk about the cornerback position. Filled with talent, the cornerback position could be one of the most talented group on campus. We look at Aazaar Abdul Rahim's backs and what they could bring in 2021. And who could have a bigger season, Brandon Sebastian or Josh DeBerry? And how could the 2021 recruiting class help this group?

(Note: This podcast was recorded before Denzel Blackwell announced that he was transferring)

