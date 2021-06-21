Sports Illustrated home
'22 OL Jude Bowry Sets Commitment Date

Boston College target has set his date
Boston College target '22 offensive lineman Jude Bowry of St. Frances Academy (MD) has set his commitment date. According to the rising senior he is planning on making his decision on Friday.

At this point, it looks like it will be a two horse race for the offensive lineman, with Maryland and Boston College being the contenders. Bowry visited Chestnut Hill last weekend, and spent this weekend with the Terps. 

Bowry attends St. Frances Academy, a powerhouse high school program that has been building connections with Boston College through associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. CJ Burton, a high profiled four star defensive back and St. Frances grad committed to Boston College last year after flipping from the Florida Gators. In addition, the Eagles have landed cornerback Jamal Hood from the Class of '22 and could be a leader for defensive back Cam Johnson. 

"Coach Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim) saw some practice (tapes) from me and he saw a lot of potential in me at offensive tackle and this offer means a lot as does every offer I get because it’s just a blessing," Bowry told BC Bulletin back when he received his offer. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin this week as we will break down Jude Bowry's decision as soon as it is announced.

