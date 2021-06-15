'22 LB Daveon Crouch Commits To Boston College

Looking to get even more recruiting content? Become a premium member and the first month is only $1. You'll get scouting reports, news, updates and predictions, plus access to our members only Discord channel.

Boston College landed a new '22 commitment, in Wharton, Tampa (FL) linebacker Daveon Crouch. Though he has no rating on 247sports, Crouch has offers from the Eagles and the Wildcats.

"I was talking to coach Tem (Lukabu), I was surprised but happy that’s my dreams are coming true," explained Crouch when we spoke to him shortly after his offer. Crouch is being recruited as a linebacker, who showcased explosiveness and a real violence at position that caught the attention of the coaching staff. "He liked the way I came off the ball, I have good hands, and how physical I get." He also played wide receiver at Wharton.

Daveon Crouch is the first true linebacker committed to the Class of '22, joining Sione Hala who will play a safety/linebacker hybrid role. Boston College currently has fourteen commits pledged for the upcoming class. There is also a mystery commitment that has yet to announce, that should be making his announcement shortly.

This weekend will be a huge weekend for BC recruits, as over a half dozen visitors from around the country will be heading to Chestnut Hill to check out the program. Stay tuned for more updates as we head into the weekend.

