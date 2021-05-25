Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Locked on Boston College: Extending Jeff Hafley

When is the right time to give an extension to the head coach?
Author:
Publish date:

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we answer a question brought up by one of our listeners. They wanted to know when the best time is to offer an extension to Jeff Hafley and/or give him a raise. We give our feedback on this, and give our answer. 

Also, we raise a toast to the Boston College Class of '21, who officially graduated from the university on Monday. A group who has dealt with circumstances unlike any in recent memory. We give a salute to the class.

Finally, we look at the news which involves another Boston College player in the portal, baseball accolades and more. 

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines for BC Win Total

Sione Hala Transfers to Boston College

Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College, Reassessing the Depth Chart

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles

USATSI_16141932_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Spencer Knight Shines in NHL Playoff Debut, Shutting Down Tampa Bay 4-1.

JeffHafley
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Extending Jeff Hafley

BryceSebastian
Football

Boston College Defensive Back Bryce Sebastian Enters Transfer Portal

JaelenGill
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Wide Receiver Jaelen Gill

E2CQmbtXoAQNlt9
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Lacrosse Train Keeps Rolling

129736197_807159846509202_2506501780635140912_n
Maroon & Gold+

BC "Outstanding" Says Newest Offer Texas '22 CB Dylahn McKinney

JeffHafley
Football

See Where CBS Sports Ranks Jeff Hafley Amongst College Coaches

CJLewis
Football

Three Bold Boston College Football Predictions For 2021

E0QjeuzWUAQzk0B
Olympic Sports

Final Four Bound: BC Defeats Notre Dame 21-10, Will Face UNC on Friday