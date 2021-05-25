Locked on Boston College: Extending Jeff Hafley

When is the right time to give an extension to the head coach?

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we answer a question brought up by one of our listeners. They wanted to know when the best time is to offer an extension to Jeff Hafley and/or give him a raise. We give our feedback on this, and give our answer.

Also, we raise a toast to the Boston College Class of '21, who officially graduated from the university on Monday. A group who has dealt with circumstances unlike any in recent memory. We give a salute to the class.

Finally, we look at the news which involves another Boston College player in the portal, baseball accolades and more.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!)

