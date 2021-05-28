Locked on Boston College: '22 NFL Draft Preview

On today's Locked on Boston College we continue our conversation on the potential BC players in next year's 2022 NFL Draft. We are joined by staff writer Mitchell Wolfe who gives us the lowdown on players such as Marcus Valdez, Brandon Sebastian, Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec. Could next year see a big group of Boston College players drafted? We discuss.

Also it was a busy news day. The school announced the plans for a new basketball practice facility, Andre Adams entered the transfer portal, we got a handful of football kicktimes, and preview the women's lacrosse final four matchup against UNC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles