September 7, 2021
Morning Bulletin: September 7, 2021

A look at all the BC related news on Tuesday
The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

PFF Praises BC Football

Pro Football Focus had great things to say about Boston College after their win against Colgate on Saturday. They rated the offensive line the fifth best in the country, and Donovan Ezeirauku was named the top freshman defensive lineman of the week. 

Depth Chart is Out

The newest depth chart is out for Boston College football, only real change is that Aaron Boumerhi is no longer listed, which was expected after Jeff Hafley announced he would be out indefinitely with a hip injury. 

Locked on Boston College

On Monday, the University of Connecticut football head coach Randy Edsall stepped down after losing to Holy Cross. How does this impact Boston College? We look if any of BC's assistants could be targeted by Huskies. Also we have Mitch Wolfe join us to talk about Colorado State's loss to South Dakota State, Georgia beating up Clemson, and much more!

Listen below!

