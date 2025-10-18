Live Blog: Boston College Football vs UConn
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football (1-5, 0-4 ACC) is set to face UConn (4-2) on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
The Eagles are coming off of a 41-10 loss to Clemson, which marked their fifth straight defeat.
Kickoff for BC’s regional matchup against the Huskies is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on ACCN.
FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES AND ANALYSIS BEFORE AND DURING THE GAME. REFRESH YOUR BROWSER AS THE MOST RECENT EVENTS WILL APPEAR AT THE TOP.
Pregame
How to Watch: Boston College vs. UConn
Who: Boston College (1-5, 0-4 ACC) vs. UConn (4-2)
What: BC’s second non-conference game of the season.
When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 12 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Series: BC leads the all-time series, 13-2-1, against UConn. The first matchup occurred on Nov. 7, 1908, when the Eagles and the Huskies played to a 0-0 tie.
Last Meeting: BC defeated UConn, 21-14, on Oct. 28, 2023. Running back Kye Robichaux collected 112 rushing yards on 23 carries—his second game of the year with 100-plus rushing yards—including two touchdowns. Thomas Castellanos went 16-for-24 for 151 yards through the air, finishing with a touchdown and an interception. He rushed 14 times for 45 yards. The Huskies registered the first touchdown of the game, capitalizing on a BC turnover, but Robichaux scampered into the endzone for a five-yard score to knot up the score. The Eagles went into half time with a seven-point advantage and starved out the Huskies the rest of the game.
Last time out, Boston College: Boston College fell, 41-10, against the visiting Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Eagles’ offense could not pick up any momentum after quarterback Dylan Lonergan fumbled in the second quarter in the redzone, facing a 24-10 deficit. The Tigers went into the half up, 34-10, instead of what BC head coach Bill O’Brien said could have been a seven-point half-time deficit instead. Some of BC’s core freshman pieces, such as quarterback Shaker Reisig and tight end Kaelan Chudzinski, along with defensive lineman Micah Amedee and defensive back Ashton Cunningham, received quality playing time in the second half of the loss.
Last time out, UConn: The Huskies demolished Florida International (FIU), 51-10, on Oct. 4. Graduate-student quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 22-of-28 passes for 355 yards, four touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. Cam Edwards led the backfield with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and four wide receivers registered more than 60 yards—Skylar Bell led the team in receptions with six for 63 yards and two scores—in the blowout victory.