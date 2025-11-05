Eagles Freshman Named Women’s Hockey East Player of the Month
It has become a trademark of Katie Crowley’s teams to have a standout freshman make an instant impact and this season has been no different with Ava Thomas bursting onto the scene in her first month wearing the maroon and gold. The promising start to Thomas’ career has followed in the footsteps of Eagles that have come before her including those both currently on the roster such as Sammy Taber, who led the Eagles in scoring two seasons ago in her freshman year, and those of years past including Darryl Watts who was the first freshman to win the Patty Kaizmaier Award back in 2018.
Thomas was named Hockey East Player of the Month in her first full collegiate month after leading the conference with 14 points in just nine games. The 14 points came on six goals and eight assists, both marks good for second-most in the conference. With 61 shots on goal this season, she leads Hockey East and has recorded the fourth-most in the country.
After scoring the only Boston College goal in the opening series in Minnesota, Thomas bursted onto the scene with a hand in all four goals against Saint Anslem, notching a goal and three assists. She followed it up with six points in her first Hockey East weekend, posting a goal and a pair of assists against Holy Cross in her first game at Conte Forum before a pair of goals an an assist down at Providence. To close out the month, Thomas has posted a point each of the last three weekends with an assist on the road against a top-five ranked Cornell, on Merrimack, as well as a goal in Vermont.
The Dowington, Penn., native came to Boston College as one of the highest rated forwards in her class after a dominant career for the Jr. Flyers where she posted 259 points which included 152 goals in 150 games. In addition, Thomas represented the United States at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championships, posting nine points in just six games to help lead Team USA to the gold medal.
The last Eagle to win the award was Julia Pellerin this past January. Pellerin transferred to UConn this offseason and will face the Eagles for the first time in her career this Friday and Saturday. The last two freshmen to win the award were Lola Reid of Boston University and Lisa Jönsson of Northeastern when they won it back-to-back in October and November of 2024.