Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 6, 2021

Our newest daily segment will be our Morning Bulletin, that breaks down some of the topics going around Boston College athletics and around the world of college athletics. You'll get even more access and information that we feel you will enjoy, fresh and ready with your morning coffee. Enjoy!

Camp Opens Today!

Boston College's summer football camp opens up today as the Eagles get ready for the upcoming 2021 season.

More Preseason Watchlists for Lindstrom and Jurkovec

On Thursday evening, Boston College tweeted out two more Eagles who were named to preseason watchlists. Phil Jurkovec was named to the Manning Award watchlist, which is given to the best quarterback in the country, as judged by the Sugar Bowl committee. In addition, center Alec Lindstrom was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award watchlist. The award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

Zay Flowers Joins Dreamfield

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is the newest member of Dreamfield, the NIL company created by Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Miami quarterback D'Eriq King. The company was created to help athletes market themselves. Companies can go to the site and contact athletes for promotions etc.

