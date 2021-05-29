Boston College Priority Target Confidential: '22 DB Amari Jackson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Boston College has a new name to monitor in defensive back Amari Jackson out of the apt named Eagles Landing High School in McDonough, GA. The defensive back already has a visit set to Chestnut Hill, and appears to be high on the Eagles.

Player: Amari Jackson

Position: Defensive Back

School: Eagles Landing High School, McDonough, GA

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 pounds

247 Composite Rating: Three stars (.8577)

Other Notable Offers: Northwestern (June 4 visit), Virginia (June 11 visit), Duke, Georgia Tech

Official Visits Scheduled: June 18

Scouting Report: In high school Jackson played in all three phases of the game, playing wide receiver, cornerback and returner. Has the speed to contribute in special teams but doesn't have the explosiveness to be an elite returner. Can't see him playing offense at the next level. All that being said, his technique as a defensive back is superb. He can read routes while looking for the ball, and still not lose the player he id defending. A skilled long jumper in high school who has won meets for his team. Good closing speed, and physicality for a cornerback that will make him valuable against the run as well.

Recruitment: Right now it's a three team race for Jackson, between Boston College, UVA and Northwestern. He still has another visit he can schedule, and there are some big programs that could catch his attention if they are serious about him. Right now I don't see Miami as much of a factor in his recruitment. Jackson is going to be a recruit that is going to take his time with his visits, and make his decision. Won't be surprised if we know where he is going by early July, once his visits are over.

Why Jackson is Important: Boston College only has one true defensive back in the Class of '22, in Jamal Hood out of St. Frances Academy (MD). Sione Hala is most likely going to be a safety or linebacker hybrid. Jackson would fit in well, and looks like he has all the technique and skill to jump in and be an ACC level cornerback.

