Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 4, 2021

Boston College continues to work on their Class of '22 and beyond with a handful of new offers. But some recruits have chosen other schools, we have all the details in today's recruiting notebook, exclusively for BC Bulletin premium members.

To kick off today's recruiting discussion, let's look at visit scheduling, which frankly has been rather quiet so far for the Eagles. From sources I have talked to, BC is going to be selective in who they invite early in the process. This makes sense as other schools have been frenzied in their schedules, BC's laid back process that pushes visits a little later in the year could allow them to a) stick out as recruits won't be visiting four other schools right around their BC visit and b) give BC the opportunity to weed out which recruits are actually serious about the school. It's a different approach, but could work out for Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Off the Board:

Maleek McNeil- Easthampton MA- OL - commits to Penn State. Got the sense he was not a priority for the Eagles, but was for the Nittany Lions who scooped in to land the local recruit.

New Offers:

Gilbert Tongronou: Has already visited Boston College, but recently received an offer from Virginia Tech. His film is incredible, expect his recruitment to continue to explode.

Samson Okunlola- Offensive Tackle, Braintree, MA: Many have asked about the offensive tackle, who could be one of the top rated Massachusetts recruited in the Class of 2023. His offer list has exploded to include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and Tennessee. I've heard Boston College is in good shape with him, but watch for his brother's move, BC never recruited him (system fit), and could be a factor moving forward.

Top List Upcoming:

Selah Brown OLB/DE (Louisville): Will be announcing his top list soon, haven't heard much buzz around BC, who were in on him early, and on an earlier list, but his recruitment has blown up and I expect him to possibly list BC, but most likely head elsewhere.

Visits Set

Anto Saka- Defensive End- Towson, MD. The much sought after defensive lineman has officials to USC, Northwestern, Michigan and Penn State already scheduled. But not sure what fifth is, BC could still be in play, but there could also be other schools like Maryland involved. Sounds like he will be making decision relatively soon, but even if he doesn't pick BC expect them to be lurking

MVP.

Jamal Hood- Camp season has been going strong, and Boston College commit Jamal Hood (St. Frances Academy, Baltimore was named Defensive Back MVP at Under Armour Camp. Currently ranked a three star, he could be a name that starts to pop up more.

AJ's Prediction: It's a bit of a ways away, but I have a commitment prediction. Donovan Spellman, defensive end, North Carolina. Believe he will commit shortly after he visits Chestnut Hill in June.

New Offers:

Kevin Concepcion - '23 ATH, Charlotte, NC

Braden Pegan - '22 WR, San Juan Hill, CA

Harrison Taggart - '22 OLB, Draper, UT

Izaiah Reed- '22 OT, Jackson, TN

Carson Tabaracci- '22 ATH, Park City, UT

