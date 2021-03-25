'22 North Carolina Defensive End Donovan Spellman Emotional After BC Offer

Another under recruited player down South, could this be another diamond in the rough for the Eagles?

Boston College has made multiple offers for defensive ends in the recruiting Class of '22. Earlier this week, they made an offer to Donovan Spellman, a '22 end from Clayton (NC). The 6'4, 210 pound defensive end currently does not have a rating on 247sports.com, and holds an offer sheet that includes Akron, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Air Force.

Shortly after he received his offer, Spellman spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment.

Spellman spoke with BC's defensive line coach, when he received his offer. "Coach Vince (Oghobaase) blessed me with the offer last night on the phone," he said. "When he said it he wanted to offer me , I cried . This is the ACC, Power 5. Not everyone can get in and I’m just blessed."

Boston College as a program hits a lot of the marks Spellman is looking for. Not only are they his first Power 5 offer, but the school itself stood out. "As a school , Boston College has my major and everything in that sort . So they look good for right now," he explained. What is he looking for in a school? "My number one priority I look for in a school is trust and loyalty. I want to say I go to a school and not sound crazy."

One person that reacted to Spellman's offer, is current Boston College freshman and former four star recruit Bryce Steele. He congratulated the high school junior on Twitter. We asked Spellman if he was close to Steele. "We aren’t really close but I’ve seen bro play and I really like his game . This should make us close though," he explained.

Not surprisingly, Spellman plans to make a visit to Boston College as soon as the dead period is over.

You can check out his most recent HUDL film below:

