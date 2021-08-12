AJ’s Takeaways: Thoughts on the Upcoming Season

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Welcome! This is going to be the newest feature for premium members and will be done on a regular basis. This isn’t taking place of the recruiting notebooks, but this instead will be some nuggets and insider analysis on things BC football and basketball with some recruiting smattered in. Hope you enjoy and if you ever have a topic you want discussed, hit me up on the Discord Channel.

* Earlier today I wrote about the linebacking situation and explained that there could be any number of permutations of around eight options. Here is what I think will end up happening. Isaiah Graham Mobley will end up starting at one of the linebacker slots, that seems almost a done deal at this point. The other slot I have a feeling will be more situational with a rotation of Kam Arnold, and Vinny DePalma rotating in. And on obvious rushing downs you may see any of the other linebackers getting that chance.

* Someone asked who my prediction for defensive MVP will be. Without a doubt I am going with Jaiden Lars Woodbey, the safety transfer from FSU. If BC is able to really reenergize this defense it will be through him. Hafley is going to have a field day moving him around the field and doing different things with him.

* On the offensive side of the ball a lot of the talk has been about Zay Flowers, and rightfully so. But my prediction for an absolutely monster year? Jaelen Gill. Think with all the emphasis on stopping Flowers teams are going to get burned, and burned often.

* Another member asked me about on campus entertainment options heading into the season. Just a gut feeling but with the delta variant cases rising, think that BC will play it safe and minimize big gatherings like that. They are pushing forward with things as normal right now, so cross your fingers.

* Do I think Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec turn pro after this year? There are certainly a whole season to be played but I predict they both will be gone by next year. Just hope that if BC has the type of season I am predicting that they play in the bowl game.

* One question that I get asked a lot is which coach will be the first to be poached. Aazaar Abdul Rahim is a popular answer, but my guess? Linebackers coach Sean Duggan. I just see a mid major offering him a defensive coordinator job, with the increase in title and pay, it may be too good of an offer.

* Hearing all sorts of buzz on Savon Huggins, a former five star running back and huge name in New Jersey joining the BC staff. He has already left UMass and his social media presence certainly indicates it, but we need confirmation. He’d be a massive get and help BC grow their recruiting even more in NJ.

* Finally prized cornerback Cam Johnson of St. Frances Academy is committing on Saturday. I’ll have a full preview tomorrow but I expect VT to beat out BC as of right now. Still think that he could be a flip candidate later in the season if the staff wants him.