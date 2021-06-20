Updates on Boston College's Big Recruiting Weekend

What has happened this weekend? Where are the Eagles with their remaining spots?

What We Know

There are now four recruits in from this weekend's big official visits. So far there were three "Rick Ross"/Eagle soaring announcements on Saturday, which is the BC staff's code for a commitment or pledge. Two of those have been announced, with Youngstown (OH) defensive lineman Clive Wilson and linebacker Edwin Kolenge of Loomis Chaffee both announcing.

What's coming

There are two big pieces to look forward to in regards to this weekend. I can confirm that the third commitment from Saturday is waiting to announce until early July. I will have an exclusive interview with him when he makes his announcement. And don't worry it's a bigger name and not a surprise like Wilson.

The other piece we are waiting for was yet ANOTHER commitment announcement early on Sunday morning.

Why is he so excited? Because the Eagles have landed three commitments on the defensive line this weekend. This leaves Gilbert Tongrongou, Donovan Spellman and Kivon Wright to fill two of the unannounced spots. All along I have expected Spellman to commit, so that is my prediction for this spot.

What we don't know yet

There are still a few names that could commit this weekend that have been radio silent. Alex Broome a running back out of Lipscomb (TN) was a name that I have as a potential commitment, but has been pretty quiet. Additionally Noble Thomas a defensive back out of Orange (FL), could also be a name to pop as a commitment as well, but won't decide until later this month. Finally there is also '22 recruit VJ Payne a linebacker/safety, Buford (GA), who is teammates of BC commit running back CJ Clinkscales. Have thought all along he will commit on this trip.

Long term BC is most likely going to take a full class, so expect another 7-8 commits after this weekend depending on what happens.