'22 OLB Edwin Kolenge Commits to Boston College

The Eagles landed another commitment on Saturday, as a Canadian linebacker has pledged to Jeff Hafley's staff.

Boston College added a new commitment this weekend as Edwin Kolenge, an outside linebacker originally from Montreal, Canada pledged to Eagles. The rising senior made his announcement today to John Garcia of SI All American.

"It's BC!" Kolenge told Garcia. "I felt like I was not only wanted, but needed there. Over the last year they've been the most consistent with me. Even Coach (Jeff) Hafley was texting me every day, that was huge to me

Kolenge a three star recruit by both Rivals & 247, was originally at Clearwater International in Florida, before transferring to Loomis Chaffee in Connecticut. The outside linebacker chose the Eagles over Nebraska, West Virginia, Syracuse, Indiana, Howard, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech. At one point it looked like a commitment to the Hokies was a done deal, but a late push by the Eagles sealed the deal.

Because of COVID-19 border issues between Canada and the United States, Kolenge never made any visits. He had scheduled them to Syracuse, Virginia Tech and BC but had to postpone them all.

"They were so consistent and made me feel comfortable," he told SI All American. "They took care of me, and they like me as a person, too. I just felt comfortable.

At 6'3 217 pounds, Kolenge can fit either at the outside linebacker or defensive end position. Garcia said "He's a tackling machine but I wonder if he can develop into a pass rusher." The linebacker has already built a bond with Tem Lukabu as they both share a similar heritage.

Edwin Kolenge is the thirteenth commitment for the Class of 2022. Boston College currently has the 12th ranked recruiting class according to SI All American.

