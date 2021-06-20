Sports Illustrated home
'22 DL Clive Wilson Commits to Boston College

The second commitment of the evening comes in from the Buckeye state.
On Saturday evening, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive lineman Clive Wilson committed to the Eagles. He was the second commitment of the day (Edwin Kolenge being the other), leaving one recruit outstanding. 

Wilson was a bit of a surprise, as he is rated a two star recruit, and before yesterday was not a name linked with the Eagles. Last week he earned an offer from the University of Kentucky after camping with the Wildcats. He reportedly also has multiple other offers, but he is quiet on social media and has not reported them. 

A source at Boston College spoke to us shortly after the commitment. "He is a monster" they told us. The 6-5 235lb Wilson finished last season with 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Matt Thurin who covers Ohio and defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase were his primary recruiters. 

Additionally, we are scheduled to speak with Wilson later this afternoon and will have a full interview with the newest commitment on BC Bulletin Premium. Become a subscriber by clicking this link.

Wilson was the second defender who committed on Saturday, joining Edwin Kolenge who committed earlier. There is still an outstanding commitment from Saturday, and we can report that name won't be announced for a few weeks. Additionally, on Sunday morning, Boston College announced yet another commitment, and it appears that it's a defensive lineman. We will have full coverage of all breaking news about this big weekend in recruiting. 

