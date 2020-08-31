Five Questions That Remain For Boston College Out of Summer Camp

Boston College recently wrapped up their first session of summer practice inside the Fish Field House, and Alumni Stadium. A unique camp, the players not only had to learn a new playbook under first year head coach Jeff Hafley, but had to contend with the added uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday we discussed some of the takeaways from the summer camp. Today let's look at five questions that still remain about this Boston College team. As mentioned before, the media has not been allowed to view practices this year due to the pandemic, these are based on interviews with coaches and practice reports.