'23 Cornerback Dale Miller Likes "Growing Chemistry" With Boston College Staff

A defensive back out of Alabama, who had a big camp recently, gets his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

Boston College gave out a new offer out to '23 defensive back Dale Miller out of Hoover (AL).

Miller, a 6-0 sophomore, doesn't currently have a ranking on Rivals or 247 sports.com (remember it is early for this class), but already has offers from Arkansas and UAB to go along with his most recent offer from Boston College. He recently competed in the Rivals Camp Series, where he won MVP honors. BC Bulletin spoke with the young cornerback shortly after his new offer.

As a defensive back, Miller's contact came through Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who is usually the go to for backs. "I have been in contact with Coach Rahim," Miller told BC Bulletin. "He said he would like to offer me because of how I compete and he liked my film and 1v1’s."

Conference play is a big deal for the sophomore, and getting the opportunity to play against the likes of Clemson, Louisville and others resonated with him. "I feel excited about the offer and ACC football is BIG TIME!!," he exclaimed. It's not just the conference that is important to Miller. He also explained what he is looking for in a program. "Chemistry, family atmosphere, education, and a place where I can reach my goal."

As a sophomore, it is still early in Dale Miller's recruitment, and the relationship with BC is just forming. But according to the recruit, it has been a solid beginning. "We just started talking but I like the chemistry I have with the coaches."

You can check out Miller's HUDL below.

