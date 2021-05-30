National Championship, Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

It all comes down to this, Boston College vs. Syracuse in the NCAA women's lacrosse national championship. The number four looms large in this game. The Eagles have been to this point four years in a row now, and have fallen the previous three. Sunday will also be the fourth matchup between the two schools. Syracuse holds a 2-1 edge on the season, including a big win in the ACC semifinals.

Will Sunday be the game the Eagles finally break through? Our preview and prediction

How To Watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, May 30th

Television/Stream: ESPNU (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Matchups

BC's Attack vs. Syracuse's Defense/Goalkeeper: Evenly matched. Boston College has a potent offense, scoring eleven goals on Friday against Tewaraaton Finalist Taylor Moreno of North Carolina. However, Syracuse's defense has been stingy all season including holding the Eagles to just seven goals in their second matchup. If Boston College can keep the pressure up, they can take this game, but this is the biggest toss up when it comes to comparing to the two schools.

Syracuse's Attack vs. Boston College's Defense/Goalkeeper: Advantage: Syracuse. Of any team that has had the Eagles number all season it is the Orange. They scored 19 goals against BC in the semifinals, and 16 in their win in game two. Emma Ward is a name to watch, as she scored six goals against the Eagles in game two.

Draw Control: Advantage Boston College. How did the Eagles get to this point. By winning an astounding 61.7% of draw controls. Winning the draw, has allowed Boston College to take control of games and put away other teams.

Beer of the Game

Image courtesy of True North Brewing Twitter

True North- Northern Haze. When it came to picking out a beer, my first thought came to a brewery that had a name that was poetically perfect for this team. Charlotte North has been the true star of this season, and arguably the best in the country. True North like the lacrosse counterpart, is one of the best as well, and True North is a must taste for IPA fans.

Women's lacrosse has become the talk of the campus and with good reason. In their fourth national championship game in a row, they have become the gold standard for program excellence on campus. While students aren't campus, there is a huge buzz around this game, with everyone from Jeff Hafley to Katie King Crowley tweeting their support. For many the weather is dreary, and BC fans will be glued to their television set hoping to witness the first lacrosse national championship in school history.

Prediction

This game could go a number of ways, and it is really tough to pick against Syracuse given their recent success against Boston College. However, the Eagles have played incredibly well of late, and do have that one win against the Orange. If goalkeeper Rachel Hall can continue her strong play, and Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid can keep the offense rolling, expect Boston College to shock Syracuse and take home the championship. Prediction: Boston College 18 Syracuse 15

