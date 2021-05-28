BC Stuns UNC 11-10 To Advance to National Championship

Boston College knocked off previously undefeated North Carolina on Friday, to advance to the national championship game in women's lacrosse. This is the fourth straight national title game for Acacia Walker-Weinstein and her squad.

The Eagles fell behind early, 4-2, but goals by Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid (4G) gave BC their first lead, one that they would not give up for the remainder of the game. The Eagles went into halftime with an 8-5 lead, and UNC controlled much of the second half but BC was able to hold on to a one goal lead as time expired.

Goalkeeper Rachel Hall was fantastic on the day, outdueling Tawaraaton finalist Taylor Moreno with eight saves. Charlotte North was held to only two goals, but still had eight shots, Caitlynn Mossman also had two goals for the Eagles.

This was obviously a huge win for the program, who lost big to UNC earlier in the season 21-9. With the win, BC will look to take the final step, a national championship, something that has eluded them the previous three trips in the championship game.

Now the program will wait to see who they play next, as they will get the winner of Syracuse and Northwestern. That game will be played on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com