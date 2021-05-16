How to Watch: Boston College vs. Temple Women's Lacrosse

Matchup: #4 Boston College (14-3) vs Temple (13-5) - NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Location: Newton Campus

Fans? Not allowed for this game

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, May 16th

Television/Stream: ESPN3 (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Boston College Coming In: It has been another big year for the BC women's lacrosse team a they have cruised in all but three of their games. Led by Tewaaraton Award finalist Charlotte North who has had an incredible season. The Duke transfer has 81 points this year on 71 goals and 10 assists. She also leads BC in draw controls with 141, which is the third-most in a single season at BC. She is fifth in the nation in goals and fourth in goals per game with 4.44, and seventh in the country in draws per game with 8.81. On Friday, Boston College took care of business against Fairfield, winning 16-4.

Temple Coming In: The Owls snuck by UMass in their first round game 14-13. They lost to the University of Florida in the second round of the AAC tournament (Vandy/UF are part of the AAC for women's lacrosse). Temple earned a 13-5 record. All five losses were against opponents ranked with a top 15 RPI ranking. There are three name to watch for, Courtney Taylor, who ranks second in the nation in total ground ball pickups (64) and ranks fourth in caused turnovers (39). Bridget Whitaker should be a great foil for North, as she dynamic in draw controls, and was voted all AAC. Meghan Hoffman was also named All AAC this past season.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com