Boston College Lacrosse Wins National Championship Downing Syracuse 16-10

The Boston College Eagles are national champions, knocking out Syracuse with a superb second half
The fourth time was the charm for Acacia Walker Weinstein. Boston College women's lacrosse won their first ever national championship dropping ACC rival Syracuse 16-10. Charlotte North was electric again, scoring six goals for the Eagles, while Rachel Hall continued to make six big saves to seal the win. 

The teams battled back and forth throughout the first half, with Boston College taking a 9-8 lead at halftime. But it was all Eagles in the second half, as the Eagles outscored the Orange 6-2 in the second. 

Charlotte North had her biggest game of her career, scoring six goals, and breaking the record for most goals in a season (men or women) with 102. Belle Smith, Courtney Weeks, Cara Urbank and Jenn Medjid all notched two goals apiece. Boston College's defense was fierce as well, doubling star Meghan Tyrell and holding her scoreless in a half for the first time since the ACC Championship game.

For Walker Weinstein, she becomes just the third coach in BC history to win a national championship joining men's hockey coaches Jerry York and John "Snooks" Kelley.

