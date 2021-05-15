BC Women's Lacrosse Dominates Fairfield 16-4 in NCAA Tournament

With the crushing win, Boston College will face Temple in the next round of the tournament.

It was total domination on Friday, as Boston College women's lacrosse crushed Fairfield 16-4 in Newton. Led by Tewaaraton Award finalist Charlotte North, who tied an NCAA tournament record with seven goals, the Eagles never trailed at any point throughout the game.

With the win the Eagles will face off against Temple on Sunday at 1pm at Newton. Again this game will be closed to the public, but can be watched on ESPN3 or the ESPN App.

The Eagles came out swinging with two goals from North and one from Annie Walsh. The goals came quick and furiously, as BC took command of the game with a 9-1 lead in the first half. Shortly after BC built a ten goal lead, and kept that distance for the remainder of the game.

North led the team with seven points, while (4G, 2A) and (2G, 3A) had six points and five points, respectively. Medjid became the 28th Eagle to join the 100-point club, doing so in 46 games. had two goals and an assist for her fifth-straight multi-point game.

The statistics show how much Boston College controlled this matchup. They out shot the Stags (35-17) and had 18 draw controls to Fairfield's eight.

