Boston College Cruises to Quarterfinals with Dominant 21-11 Win Over Temple

The Eagles will move on to face the Notre Dame in the next round

Boston College women's lacrosse started off hot and held a double digit lead for most of the game to defeat Temple 21-11 in the NCAA tournament. Charlotte North set a new NCAA tournament record with eight goals in the matchup, one more than she had in BC's first game against Fairfield.

The scoring game early and came quickly for the Eagles as Carla Urbank netted a goal just twenty seconds into the game. The Eagles continued to pour it on, building up a huge 14-4 lead that initiated a running clock with 47 seconds remaining in the first half.

BC's four attackers all had four or more points on the day. Jenn Medijid (4G, 3A) had her second-straight four goal game and has 13 points this tournament, while Urbank had two goals and three assists and Caitlyn Mossman had three goals and an assist.

The Eagles will return to play in the quarterfinals against Notre Dame most likely in Newton. Boston College defeated the Fighting Irish in both games this year, winning 19-11 on April 14th and 18-12 on April 15th.

The date of the quarterfinal game, and viewing options have yet to be announced.

You May Also Enjoy:

Kelsey Riggs Speaks Highly of Boston College Football

Five Impact Freshmen Who Could Play Big Roles in 2021

Boston College Football Hot Board: Defense (Premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook Community Page: Click Here

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com