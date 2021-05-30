NCAA National Championship Game, Boston College vs. Syracuse: How To Watch & Stream

Boston College and Syracuse will battle for the fourth time, this time for the title. Viewing and streaming information

On Sunday, Boston College will face off with Syracuse for the fourth time this season. This time there is even bigger stakes on the line, the National Championship.

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (17-3) vs #4 Boston College (17-3) - NCAA Tournament National Championship

On the Line: Women's Lacrosse National Championship (would be the first for either program)

Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium (Towson, MD)

Time: Sunday, May 30, 12:00pm (ET)

Television ESPNU

Streaming Options: Watch ESPN App, Hulu Live, Sling

Live Stats: LINK

Follow Along on Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Recap of BC's Semifinal Matchup with UNC:

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 17-7, including a 2-1 edge this season. Boston College won the first of those three matchups 14-13 on April 22nd, with the Orange claiming 16-7 and 19-17 victories in the next two games, including knocking the Eagles out of the ACC Tournament in the semifinals.

Subscribe to BC Bulletin Premium for just $1 and get insider recruiting analysis and news, along with access to our exclusive Discord community. Click here to sign up!

Boston College Coming In: The Eagles shocked the world by knocking off previously undefeated North Carolina in the semifinals 11-10. Jenn Medjid had four goals in the game, but the big story was goalkeeper Rachel Hall, who had ten saves, including some big ones against the Tar Heels attack. Hall has been the unsung hero of this squad this season, only allowing 11.25 goals per game and saving just 39.8% of opponent's shots. Charlotte North will be a big name of course to watch. The Tewaaraton Award finalist has scored 96 goals on the season, but was held relatively in check by the Tar Heels on Friday.

Syracuse Coming In: The Orange also had arguably their biggest win of the season on Friday, dominating previously undefeated Northwestern in the semifinals. The Orange however, are playing a bit shorthanded, with their two best players sidelined due to injuries. Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney, are both gone for the season with torn ACLs. But the injuries have seemingly not impacted the Orange at all, as they have cruised to the National Championship game, including two wins over the Eagles since the pair went down. Freshman Emma Ward is the reigning US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Meghan Tyrell is one of the top scorers in the country ranking second in points (110), seventh in goals (67) and 11th in assists (43).

You May Also Enjoy:

Boston College Stuns North Carolina To Advance to National Championship

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Bryce Steele

PFF Ranks All 130 Teams Ahead of 2021 Season

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here