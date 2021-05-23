Final Four Bound: BC Defeats Notre Dame 21-10, Will Face UNC on Friday

Boston College women's lacrosse is Final Four bound, after soundly defeating Notre Dame 21-10 in Newton. Led by Charlotte North, who tied her own record of NCAA record of eight goals in a game, and set a new NCAA record with 23 goals in the tournament. Also she tied Sam Apuzzo's single season record of 94 goals, and is just six goals short of the NCAA record. Saturday's win was the third time this season that Acasia Walker-Weinstein's squad defeated the Fighting Irish this season.

The Eagles came out flying building up a quick 7-2 lead over the Fighting Irish. But credit to the visitors, who fought back, shrinking the lead to 7-5. But BC added a security goal by Jenn Medjid with less than a second remaining in the half, to give her team some momentum heading into the second half.

But the second half scoring thirteen goals, and really dictating the pace of the game. Holly Schleicher was dominant on draws, winning ten and setting the tone as BC won 22 of 30. While all the talk was on North, Belle Smith had three goals and an assist (in the first four minutes of the game), breaking the BC freshman record for points in a season. She now has 59 points on 44 goals and 15 assists this year. She has provided quite the spark this season.

With the win, Boston College enters their fourth straight final four. The group is rounded out with two other ACC teams (UNC and Syracuse), along with undefeated Northwestern. At this point in the tournament any draw is tough, but BC will have to contend with #1 UNC, a team that soundly defeated BC 21-9 in their lone matchup earlier this season. The game will be played on Friday at noon in Towson (MD), with TV listing TBA.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com