adidas Partnership Should Give BC Football Recruiting Boost

On Wednesday, Boston College football announced a new apparel partnership with adidas that will run until 2023. This new deal ends the Eagles deal with Under Armour who has been the Eagles outfitter since 2009. This is a big deal for the program for a few reasons, but the biggest impact it could make is on the recruiting trail.

Jeff Hafley and his staff have revitalized Boston College's recruiting efforts, with the 37th ranked class in 2021, and currently the 11th ranked national group in 2022. But being an "adidas school" could make the staff's job even easier. adidas as a brand is more attractive to recruits. They are one of the leading apparel companies with the younger audience as well, with Kanye West's Yeezy brand footwear in their portfolio along, and big names like James Harden and most recently Trevor Lawrence signing endorsement contracts with the company.

"There is no doubt that adidas has its finger on the pulse of young prospects in the college football realm like no other brand does," said SI All American's Director of Recruiting John Garcia. "Nike is still the establishment, but it's far from alone at the top with the last decade or so from the new rival brand." adidas also is the outfitters for college programs such as Louisville, NC State, Texas A&M and Indiana amongst many others, giving BC a brand that helps them contend with some bigger programs around the country.

The announcement should help continue to build on the momentum that Hafley and his staff have built on the trail. "The timing certainly doesn't hurt BC with this kind of deal, especially with projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence inking with the brand this morning, " Garcia explained. With Boston College continuing to make in roads in places like Florida, Texas, Alabama and Georgia this announcement will be an asset in the coaching staff's arsenal. "Down here in the South, there has been chatter about the brand's influence on young stars for some time so it should resonate in the most fertile recruiting ground in America for years to come," Garcia concluded.

How much this partnership should help Boston College remains to be seen. The school most likely will reveal new uniform combos at some point before the start of the 2021 regular season. But flashing the "three bars" on recruiting materials and tweets will certainly open eyes, and give the program potentially reaching new heights in the future.

