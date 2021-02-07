Boston College Makes Top 5 For '22 DB Akim Sledge

Boston College made the top five for '22 defensive back Akim Sledge out of Life Christian Academy (VA).

Sledge announced in the above video his top 5 of Boston College, Stanford, West Virginia, Maryland and Pittsburgh. The Virginia native is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com. Back in June when he received his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff he told BC Bulletin "it felt great honestly. I’ve heard that BC was a hard offer to get and it’s just showing that hard work pays off."

Read More: '22 Athlete Akim Sledge Says Boston College Offer Feels Great

The Eagles have offered a trio of players from Life Christian Academy, including offensive linemen Desaun Williams and Treyvon Green. Defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is the primary recruiter for the area. The Eagles already have commitments at defensive back from Jamal Hood of St. Frances Academy (MD), but have made quite a few offers for this position in this class.

Read More: '22 Offensive Tackle Desaun Williams Hears Nothing But Good Things About Boston College

