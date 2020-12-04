SI.com
DL Andre Porter Decommits From Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College lost a commitment on Friday, as Ballou (Washington DC) defensive end Andre Porter decommitted from the Eagles. 

Porter is a solid defensive end with good speed, who also plays running back in high school. Ranked a three star recruit he was also being heavily recruited by some Big Ten schools like Minnesota and Maryland. Porter was one of a handful of Boston College recruits to be featured in SI All American Top 1000 recruits 

He had a really good relationship with defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, when he committed in May. Porter said "He can relate to me because he come from where I’m from." he explained. "I feel like he (Rahim) and the staff can get me to where I need to be."

This news wasn't out of left field, and was pretty much expected. The buzz around Porter says that he will be staying local and committing to Maryland soon. On 247sports.com, the Crystal Ball predictions are all turning towards the Terrapins. 

The news aren't all bad though. Four star defensive tackle George Rooks out of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey looks to be leaning towards the Eagles. Two of the experts at 247sports have Crystal Ball'd him to Boston College. He would be an enormous get for the Eagles, and be an upgrade over what Porter could have given them. There is no date announced by Rooks for his announcement, or if he will even decide before the early signing day later this month. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any new recruiting news

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

“University of Boston College”, is that what we call the school now? This is why I never look too much into verbals. There are always last minute defections, even on signing day. Marvin Ham comes to mind.

AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

Picking up the #2 Recruit out of the State of NJ (oh wait.. he is leaning BC so they just dropped him to #4) would be huge.
Especially when you think that he has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, ND, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State and many many more...

