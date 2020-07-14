SI All-American Candidate Andre Porter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Andre Porter

Projected Position: Interior Defensive Line

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

School: Washington (D.C.) Frank W. Ballou Senior

Committed to: Boston College



Frame: Thick-bodied with a stout torso and big arms. Large thighs, hips and bubble for the sturdy lower half.

Athleticism: Shows solid urgency out of his stance at the snap to reduce ground quickly in his vertical track. Can take advantage of hip-turners with above-average strength. Flashes a decent anchor versus double-teams, along with 2-gap potential. Possesses fair short-area quickness and range to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Standard ball-location ability versus the run. Can punch, enter and spin himself back into the gap to clog. Decent to shed and go laterally. Flashes ability to finish his move to the back of blockers to slingshot himself to passers. Can recognize oversets and alter his rush-track to execute an inside slip when pass-rushing.

Polish: Mostly spends time inside at 2i, along with some 3 and 4i work. Limited reps as a 5-technique DE. Has a limited toolbox as a pass-rusher and relies heavily on power/bull ability and a swim/arm-over. Leverage is inconsistent at the snap and can stall in his rushes. Needs to improve mesh-point vision consistency and increase quick redirect ability to finish.

Bottom Line: Porter missed his junior campaign due to academic issues. However, he has some promise and versatility in his game, as he can play in both the A and B gaps. He does have some things he needs to work on and refine while adding to his pass-rush toolbox, but he projects as a swing DT who can be 0, 1, 2i and 5-technique, while also helping as a 3-technique in a pinch.