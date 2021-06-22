Boston College Makes Top 6 For '22 OL Andre Roye

Boston College made the Top 6 for '22 St. Frances Academy (MD) offensive lineman Andre Roye. The rising senior went to Twitter last night to announce his selections.

He rounded up his top six with Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Arizona State and NC State. This is the second top grouping he made, Boston College was not in the first grouping, but they have worked hard to try and get him on campus for a visit.

Roye, a three star, has been very busy over the last month. He has visited Penn State, Rutgers, Arizona and Maryland but still has one official visit left that could either go to NC State or Boston College. With June dates quickly drying up, he may need to look at another live period to check out either the Wolfpack or Eagles.

Roye attends St. Frances Academy, a powerhouse high school program that has been building connections with Boston College through associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. CJ Burton, a high profiled four star defensive back and St. Frances grad committed to Boston College last year after flipping from the Florida Gators. In addition, the Eagles have landed cornerback Jamal Hood from the Class of '22 and could be a leader for defensive back Cam Johnson, and offensive lineman Jude Bowry

You May Also Enjoy:

Tiering and Ranking ACC Stadiums

Jude Bowry Sets Decision Date

Daveon Crouch Commits To Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for our new commenting system, just click on the green button above and it will take you directly to the comment section! Another way to find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!You May Also Enjoy: