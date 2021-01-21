Boston College Makes Top 12 For '22 WR Antonio Gates Jr.

Boston College made the Top 12 for Dearborn (MI) wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. The four star wide out made his announcement on his Twitter page.

A wide variety of programs are in the running for the Dearborn, Mich. native, as Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Washington State, Louisville, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt and Kentucky also made his list. As noted above his list could change with new offers.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect for Fordson HS, Gates is considered a consensus top 15 player in the state of Michigan, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, ranking as the No. 177 player in the nation by their standards. Currently the 247sports Crystal Ball forecast system are all pointing towards Michigan State.

Read More: Boston College Makes Top Four For DE/OLB Jadairion Smith

During his junior year for Fordson, Gates had 30 receptions for 750 yards and ten touchdowns. He also played some defensive back, tallying three interceptions and three pass breaks ups

If his name looks familiar it's because he is the son of legendary tight end Antonio Gates. One of the all time greats at his position he finished his career after recently after 16 seasons with the Chargers. His statistics are all the gold standard at his position: 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding the recruitment of Antonio Gates Jr.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI