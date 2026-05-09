Boston College Baseball Adds Two-Way Prospect Cam Gates to 2027 Recruiting Class

While Boston College baseball went about its preparations for its series opener against NJIT on Saturday, it received an exciting piece of news in the recruiting realm, as Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) right-handed pitcher, middle infielder, catcher, and outfielder Cam Gates announced his commitment to the program.

Gates is the seventh commit in the Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class, and the second player to commit to BC in the past two days — on Friday afternoon, the Eagles landed a commitment from Cushing Academy left-hander Jackson Logan.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family and coaches, I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and baseball career at Boston College!” Gates said in his commitment post.

On April 29, Prep Baseball Indiana named Gates the second-ranked bat among uncommitted 2027 recruits in the state.

Gates’ recent standout performances for BNL include a one-hit complete game with seven strikeouts, in which he plated three hits with two triples and a home run, on April 20, along with reaching base five times, going 4-for-4 with a walk, on May 4.

‘27 C Cam Gates (@CamGates21) reached base all 5 times tonight, going 4-for-4 w/ a BB.



6’0” 185. Athletic in the box w/ quality b2b skills. Pops in the 1.9s b/w frames. Gamer.



One of the top @PB_Uncommitted position players in the class 👍



All 4 hits + defensive 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/aeyrFfnuvn — Prep Baseball Indiana (@PrepBaseballIN) May 5, 2026

According to his Prep Baseball profile, the 6-foot, 185-pound two-way player has a pop time in the low 1.9-second range as a catcher, including an infield velocity of 88 miles per hour and a fastball velocity of 83 mph.

He additionally boasts a 66-72 mph curveball and a 71-72 mph changeup in his pitching arsenal.

On the offensive side, Gates’ maximum exit velocity clocked in at 95.2 mph with an average exit velocity of 86 mph, including a sweet-spot percentage of 73 percent and a max distance of 327 feet. His 60-yard dash time was measured at 7.04 seconds, and his top running speed was 19.4 mph.

Gates’ older brother, Cal, is a freshman outfielder at Indiana. He has started 15 games this season and averages .161 at the plate with nine total hits, two doubles, eight runs, and two RBIs.

Before taking his talents to Bloomington, Ind., Cal broke the all-time hitting percentage record (.421) at BNH, and he was named a 2025 IHSBCA 4A All-State selection and the No. 21 overall prospect in the state in his class, per Perfect Game.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to play for Coach Interdonato and become part of the BirdBall family,” Gates, who plays travel baseball for Canes Midwest, said. “From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home, and I cannot wait to represent Boston College both on and off the field.”

“The work continues … But today, I’m proud to say I’m an Eagle!”

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