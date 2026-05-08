Series Preview: No. 22 Boston College Baseball Set to Host NJIT for Pair of Weekend Games

This upcoming weekend, No. 22 Boston College baseball will host NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology) for a pair of non-conference home games, the first of which is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday, which is Mother’s Day.

The Eagles (35-16, 17-10 ACC), who would currently have an auto bid to the quarterfinals of the 2026 ACC Baseball Tournament as the No. 3 seed, suffered a conference series loss to Clemson last weekend despite winning the first game 8-4.

In the second matchup, BC was run-ruled by the Tigers 14-4 in seven innings, and Sunday’s rubber match saw the Eagles blow a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh and drop the game 4-3.

Nevertheless, BC’s 17 league wins this year still stands as a program record, and it will close out the regular season by hosting Georgia Tech, the current No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, as well the third-ranked team in the country, for a three-game series at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

NJIT (15-27-1, 6-15 AE) is shipping up to Boston after defeating Manhattan 7-2 in a non-conference midweek affair. Over the weekend prior to that win, the Highlanders fell in two of three games to Bryant in a three-game, league series.

Below is all the information for the Eagles’ shortened series against NJIT.

Pitching Matchups

Saturday’s contest will pit 6-foot-5, 210-pound left-hander Brady Miller (2-1, 4.34 ERA) for BC against righty Josh Willitts, who boasts a 4.94 ERA with 49 strikeouts, for the Highlanders.

This will be Miller’s 11th start of the year, and his first since he relinquished nine earned runs on just five hits and three walks to Clemson last Saturday.

Sunday is expected to feature the Eagles’ typical Friday starter, lefty A.J. Colarusso (5-2, 3.86 ERA), against NJIT’s Brandon Peterson, who has a 2-2 record with 27 strikeouts over 34.1 innings pitched.

Players to Watch for NJIT

Leading the Highlanders with a .282 batting average and nine doubles, including 44 hits overall, righty Austin Francis carries the top bat statistically for the visitors.

Lefty Lorenzo Camilleri brings the power with a team-high six homers, and Rowin O’Connor has the most RBIs on the team with 29.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Ty Sallie on the basepath, as he has swiped a team-first 20 stolen bases on 22 attempts.

How to Watch: No. 22 Boston College Baseball’s Home Series vs. NJIT

Who: Boston College Eagles and NJIT Highlanders

When: Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: Both games will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Radio: Both games can be listened to on WZBC Sports, Boston College’s student radio station.

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