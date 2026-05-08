'BC Has Been My Dream': Boston College Baseball Picks up Commitment From 2027 LHP Jackson Logan

On Friday afternoon, the Boston College baseball program received a commitment from lefty pitcher Jackson Logan, a Norwell, Mass., native who plays at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass.

Logan becomes the sixth commit in the Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class, joining catcher Ayden Ascher (Delray Beach, Fla.), shortstop Joey Dimeo (Toms River, N.J.), shortstop Luca Agne (Plainfield, Ill.), outfielder Tristian Lucier (Manchester, N.H.), and right-handed pitcher Steven Pannullo (Essex Fells, N.J.).

“Growing up in the area, BC has been my dream since I was a kid,” Logan told Boston College Eagles On SI. “This has been my goal to commit to this school and compete in the ACC and I can’t thank Coach Forrest and the rest of the staff enough for giving me this opportunity to play at such a successful school and program.”

So far this season at Cushing, the six-foot, 175-pound hurler has tossed 32.2 total innings. He is 4-1 with 48 strikeouts against just 12 walks, and his batting average against (BAA) is .198.

In October 2025, at the Perfect Game WWBA Underclass World Championship in Fort Myers, Fla., Logan’s fastball velocity topped at 85 miles per hour, and his slider maxed out at 77 mph.

Logan, who also plays first base and outfield, was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2025 18U Perfect Game World Championship New England Qualifier in late August, and he received those same honors at the 2025 17U Perfect Game WWBA New England Championship in late June of 2025 as well.

In addition to playing for Cushing, Logan is a member of the Northeast Lions Baseball Club, a player-development driven baseball program located on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

In addition to announcing his commitment on his personal X account, Logan took to Instagram as well.

The Eagles, ranked No. 22 in the country, are currently amid the best season in program history.

BC’s 17 league wins this year is a new school record, and it still has three ACC games left to play in the regular season — all against Georgia Tech next weekend at home.

This weekend, the Eagles (35-16, 17-10 ACC) will host NJIT for a pair of matchups.

Below is a brief preview of the upcoming series.

How to Watch: No. 22 Boston College Baseball’s Home Series vs. NJIT

Who: Boston College Eagles and NJIT Highlanders

When: Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: Both games will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Radio: Both games can be listened to on WZBC Sports, Boston College’s student radio station.

Pitching Matchups

Saturday’s contest will pit 6-foot-5, 210-pound left-hander Brady Miller (2-1, 4.34 ERA) for BC against righty Josh Willitts, who boasts a 4.94 ERA with 49 strikeouts, for the Highlanders.

This will be Miller’s 11th start of the year, and his first since he relinquished nine earned runs on just five hits and three walks to Clemson last Saturday.

Sunday is expected to feature the Eagles’ typical Friday starter, lefty A.J. Colarusso (5-2, 3.86 ERA), against NJIT’s Brandon Peterson, who has a 2-2 record with 27 strikeouts over 34.1 innings pitched.

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